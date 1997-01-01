World Ag Expo Announces 2017 Top-10 New Product Winners By Shaun Davis Results are in for World Ag Expo’s Top-10 New Products Competition, sponsored by Bank of America. The winners will be showcased February 14-16, 2017, during the 50th anniversary of World Ag Expo in Tulare, California. A group of judges made...
International Agri-Center Prepares For 50th Anniversary of World Ag Expo By Shaun Davis World Ag Expo will celebrate its 50th anniversary show, February 14-16, 2017. The largest annual agricultural exposition of its kind, World Ag Expo boasts more than 1,500 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology...
Calf Thoughts By Marcia Endres - University of MinnestaI recently attended and presented at the University of Wisconsin-Extension 2016 Calf Management Seminar event in Altoona and Kimberly. This cold weather we are having lately makes me think about wet calves and the need to keep them warm with lots of straw bedding...
Dr. Joe Nutrition Basics By Joseph W. Ward, Ph.D The cost of feedstuffs for livestock is has the greatest impact in determining profit for any livestock enterprise. Proper nutrition is a key component of any successful livestock production system. Using feeds efficiently and in the right qualities...
Industry News Dairy Groups Express Concern with Proposed Changes in WIC Feeding Program National Academy of Sciences Suggests Major Reduction in Servings of Nutrient-Rich Milk Offered in WIC ProgramFrom Jim Mulhern, President and CEO of NMPF, and Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of IDFA“The NAS Committee...
Sometimes Simple is Simply BetterBy Steve WeismanWhether it is new construction or updating a dairy’s milking facilities, PBI Parlor Systems www.pbiparlorsystems.com has become known in the dairy industry as a leader in the manufacturing of milking stalls and equipment for dairies around the world. From the time...